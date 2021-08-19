BAM Talent commemorating 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks with special production

A newly founded non-profit #BAM Talent will be presenting a filmed reading of the original documentary drama, A Look Through Our Eyes, September 10-12.

The experimental production is about citizens' views, struggles, experiences, and reactions to the September 11th tragedy that took place in 2001.

BAM Talent’s Producing Artistic Director, Darius Colquitt, wrote and produced the performance. In 2002, Colquitt was inspired to document people's reactions to the 9/11 attacks. As a sophomore in high school at the time, Colquitt took the following year to interview nearly 100 individuals and collect their thoughts & experiences in relation to the 9/11 attacks.

Using those thoughts & words, Colquitt created four composite characters and four original voices who spoke to and of these tragic events from a lens that most wouldn’t regularly glance through.

The production will be streamed live only on bamtalent.org. Tickets cost $5.

#BAM (Black Art Matters) Talent was created to highlight black and other underrepresented voices through theatrical training and productions.