Ballet 5:8 brings "10FOLD" to Grand Rapids April 16

The Chicago-based dance group, Ballet 5:8, will be bringing their talents to Grand Rapids to celebrate its 10th anniversary through a show called10FOLD.

The show will bring back shows loved by audiences over the past nine seasons of Ballet 5:8. Their performances will draw inspiration from cultural luminaries such as Makoto Fujimura, Gwendolyn Brooks, and C.S. Lewis.

With music ranging from Vivaldi to Gorecke to Rachmaninoff, this evening of ballet will inspire and delight both the seasoned balletomane and the first-time audience member. The show will also showcase the world premiere of Artistic Director Julianna Rubio Slager’s newest work, Toda Raba.

10FOLD will take place at Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Arts & Worship inside Grand Rapids Christian High School on April 16.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $20-$30.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit ballet58.org.