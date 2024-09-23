Baldwin House Senior Living gives residents an active, independent lifestyle

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Deciding for an older adult to move into an assisted living facility is difficult, especially with the factors of cost, activity, and community to consider. At Baldwin House Senior Living, seniors are encouraged to stay independent for as long as possible when choosing to make Baldwin House their home.

Baldwin House Senior Living believes in enabling seniors to age in place, remain independent for as long as possible, and have access to care as medical conditions change. Seniors who choose independent living with assistance can access this medical care as needed, and those in independent living can add medical assistance at any time.

Residents also have many benefits for residents including:



Maintenance-free living, so seniors can simply enjoy life.

Daily or weekly help with housekeeping duties.

Restaurant-style meals.

Enhanced social life, with planned activities that combat isolation and loneliness.

Reliable transportation to appointments, shopping and other activities.

Peace of mind in knowing care is available as needed.

Baldwin Senior Living Grand Rapids is located at 2619 Kalamazoo Ave SE.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call (616) 248-3499, or visit baldwinhouseseniors.com

