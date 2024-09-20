Watch Now
"Baking for Fun" encourages bakers of all skill levels to make stunning desserts

Food Network Magazine Editor-in-Chief and bestselling author Maile Carpenter has a new book out next month, Baking for Fun: 75 Great Cookies, Cakes, Pies & More. This collection is all about bringing the joy back to baking with recipes that are as fun to make as they are to eat.

Packed with 75 delicious and easy-to-follow recipes perfect for any occasion, "Baking for Fun" brings all the feel-good fall energy to your home this season. Maile Carpenter joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to demonstrate how to make these fall-inspired treats:

  • Pumpkin Spice Latte Whoopie Pies
  • Coffee Toffee Choc Chip Cookies
  • Jelly Doughnut Cupcakes

Grab your copy of "Baking for Fun: 75 Great Cookies, Cakes, Pies & More" on Amazon or wherever books are sold.

