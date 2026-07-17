Baila at Rosa dance series kicking off at Rosa Parks Circle

Rosa Parks Circle will be celebrating Latin dancing over the next several weeks through the "Baila at Rosa" dance series. The free series celebrates Latin culture, dance, music, and community in Grand Rapids, with the series taking place across several dates:



July 18: 11:00 AM–1:30 PM

July 31: 6:00 PM–8:00 PM

August 15: 11:00 AM–1:30 PM

August 29: 11:00 AM–9:00 PM

The series will feature different Latin performers throughout the series including Evelin Graterol and DJ's AngelGee and MoneyMike. Food trucks and vendors will also be present.

The series culminates with a Guinness World Record attempt for Largest Synchronized Bachata Dance, which will take place on August 29 from 3 to 4:15 P.M. Over 500 couples are invited to participate in the record breaking attempt and dance in sync for six consecutive minutes. The previous record was achieved on December 11, 2021 in The Dominican Republic with 489 dancers.

All participants must register in advance to be counted for the record attempt, and if successful, participants and dance studios will be documented. Registration is available online.

Festival organizer Adrian Sotelo, emcee Yeli Romero, and dancers Sasa and Leslie visited the Morning Mix to talk about the festival and teach Bachata steps to Todd and Michelle!

Visit bailamusicfest.com for more information.

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