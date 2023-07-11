"Bad Haircut" movie production coming to MI, and they're looking for extras

Throwback Pictures and Innovative Media are shooting a feature film in Kalamazoo called "Bad Haircut," and they're in search of extras for the film.

The film stars Goran D. Kleut of Hacksaw Ridge and Alien: Covenant, alongside Spencer Harrison Levin, Nora Freetly, Beau Minniear, and R.J. Beaubrun. Also among the cast members of the film are Jake Busey (“Stranger Things 4,” Starship Troopers), Larry Hankin (“Breaking Bad,” Home Alone), Meredith Mickelson, Adriana Callori, and Ellie Dobleske.

The film is looking for extras that look between the ages of 18-22. Filming will take place at a residence in Kalamazoo on the nights of August 25, 26, and 27 from 7 p.m. - 5 a.m. (all night).

In order to participate, you must be willing to commit to being there the entire time for all three nights. The gig is unpaid; however, food, drinks, and snacks will be provided throughout each night along with a chance to be around the lead actors in the film.

To apply and learn more, visit badhaircutthemovie.com, select the "casting" tab, and submit the form for consideration to be an extra in the movie.