Bad Habit, an extreme milkshake bar, opening in Grand Haven

A new dessert hotspot is coming to the lakeshore, or in this case, a cool spot! A gourmet milkshake shop will be holding its grand opening on Friday.

Bonnie Brown and John Zervas, Co-Owners of Bad Habit Grand Haven, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix with a few sweet concoctions from the new milkshake bar.

Bad Habit will serve a variety of mouth-watering shake concoctions, with some specialty shakes being loaded with entire pieces of cake, cotton candy, cookies, and other giant slabs of dessert.

They'll also serve specialty ice cream floats, and mini Dutch pancakes served with a large assortment of toppings.

Bad Habit, located at 1307 S Beacon Blvd, will hold its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

Take a look at their menu or learn more by visiting badhabitgh.com or calling (616)-777-7864.