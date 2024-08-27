Back-to-School tech for parents and students

When you think back-to-school shopping, you think about the pencils, the notebooks, the folders. But what about the tech?

Producer Lindsay joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share a few of her favorite tech items to upgrade parents' and students' back-to-school arsenal.

RAZER ANZU SMART GLASSES| $92

-Built-in speakers and microphone: taking in the sights and sounds now has a whole new meaning!

-Blue light lenses filter to protect your eyes

-Sunglasses lenses are polarized and shield you from UVA/UVB rays

-Open ear design allows you to go hands-free taking calls or listening to audio on your computer. Plus, you can hear your surroundings!

-Sides of the glasses are touch-enabled: change music tracks, play or pause media, manage calls, or activate the phone’s voice assistant

-5 hours + of battery life at full charge / Splashproof

NAUTICA SMART EYEWEAR by LUCYD | Starting at $119

-Just like the Razer Anzu, but adds a bit more function to your outerwear.

-Sunglasses only

-Uses buttons instead of a touch pad to control your music, calls, and more.

-Comes in more than a dozen styles

PINWHEEL KIDS AND TEENS PHONE | Starting at $14.99 a month (phones must be purchased separately on Pinwheel’s website)

-A kid-safe smartphone allowing parents to communicate with their kids, while keeping them safe from the dangers of the web or social media.

-Pinwheel phones have parental controls pre-installed, including a private parent portal to remotely monitor phone usage/texts, GPS, and more.

-The phones can be used with any carrier and feature an app library of nearly 1K therapist-rated + reviewed apps.

-Only contacts on your Safelist can make or receive calls and text messages, meaning no spam or stranger communication.

-Caregiver portal costs $15 a month, and $5 for each additional phone.

