Back-to-School Hacks to make parents' and kids' lives easier

The start of the new school year is an exciting time, but it's also an overwhelming one. So, every bit of time-saving, life-smoothing advice can be a huge help.

Executive producer, Andrea Shaner, joins the Morning Mix with a few basic hacks that'll make re-entry into the school year much easier.

PICK OUT THE CLOTHES FOR SCHOOL FOR THE ENTIRE WEEK. USE HANGING CUBBIES

Start the week out right by making sure you have a school clothes organization system. Trust me this will help make school mornings a breeze.

Grab a set of hanging cubbies, label them Monday through Friday, and on Sunday help your kiddos put their entire wardrobe in there for the entire week.

REMOVE SCUFFS FROM SHOES: MR. CLEAN MAGIC ERASER AND TOOTHPASTE

Just bought new shoes for the school year and they're already scuffed up? To eliminate black scuff marks on the white upper part of sneaker soles, rub some toothpaste or Mr. Clean Magic Eraser and put a little muscle into it. In most cases, the sneakers will look as good as new.

PREPARE LUNCHES THE NIGHT BEFORE. DON'T FORGET YOU CAN PUT YOUR LUNCHBOX IN THE DISHWASHER TO CLEAN IT!

Sometimes using a wet cloth doesn’t always remove that caked-on yogurt and hummus. Instead, try this: Open the bag and run it through the dishwasher face down on the top rack. Let it air-dry on a rack or in the sun. It’ll look (and smell) almost new.

MAKE COLD PACKS WITH WET SPONGES

Soak a standard kitchen sponge in water and place it inside a zip-top bag. Leave the bag in the freezer overnight. The next morning, your ice pack will be ready to go! When it begins to melt, the sponge retains the water and prevents leaks.

AFTER SCHOOL SNACK BIN

You won’t always be able to help your kiddos with after-school snacks, so make it easy for them. Create a snack bin with items such as cut-up carrots, green peppers, cheese sticks, and yogurt. This also makes it easier for you on those crazy afternoons when you're running all over town.

COLOR-CODED DRY-ERASE CALENDAR

Let’s be real we all need to get organized with all the activities hitting at one time. Try using a dry-erase calendar and use a color-coded system. Also, make sure the calendar is visible so everyone in the family can see it.