Back-to-School essentials recommended by MomHint

It’s that time of year when we need to get our kids ready to head back to school.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French from MomHint, shares some of the best back-to-school essentials.

Crayola

· Check out Crayola this year! In addition to the classic 24 ct crayons that top teacher's list along with the markers and colored pencils, new this year are Crayola Silly Scents Smash Ups!

· The Markers, Colored Pencils, and Crayons feature sweet-smelling scents like Chocolate Chip Mint, Chocolate Covered Popcorn, or Orange Dreamsicle, combining two unique scents into one.

· These will ignite kids' imaginations and make your artwork smell incredible!

· Available at retailers nationwide

Lifeable

· Our children are our future, and it's important that we help them put their best foot forward.

· Whether physical health, responsible for healthy growth, energy, and stamina, or cognitive health to help ensure proper focus, learning and memory, when growing children receive the vitamins and minerals they need, their bodies will be better prepared to take on the new school year.

· Lifeable offers a full range of doctor-recommended gummy supplements including vitamins C and D, Immune Support, and Multivitamins, all of which help support your child's health and wellbeing.

· Lifeable's gummy vitamins are bursting with delicious fruit flavors so that your child will actually enjoy taking their vitamin each day!

· Vitamins which can be a valuable addition to your child's daily routine, providing essential nutrients in a delightful and tasty form, and setting the stage for a successful academic year.

· Use promo code 10MOMSHINT on Amazon (Duration August 3rd to September 1st)

Autobrush

· Our whole mouth brush is clinically proven to clean 27x better compared to traditional manual toothbrushes.

· With up to 58,000 bristles packed into each brush head, our innovative design allows you to achieve thorough cleaning in just 30 seconds!

· AutoBrush is an automatic toothbrush with a U-shaped mouthpiece and nylon bristles that cover ALL surfaces of the teeth.

· It makes sure your kid never misses a spot.

· Because the AutoBrush requires less effort to use than traditional and electric brushes, it's perfect for disabled kids and kids with sensory issues.

· Use coupon code MOMHINT for 10% off

Frigo® Cheese Heads®

· Frigo Cheese Heads snacks are a great source of calcium and protein for convenient back-to-school snacking and lunch box fill-ups.

· From string cheese to Colby Jack sticks or cheese and meat combo packs, portability meets fun-filled, creative snacking.

· What I love about Frigo Cheese Heads is that kids can enjoy these snacks any way they want – from peeling, biting, nibbling or twisting into braids.

· There is no wrong way to eat Cheese Heads!

· Available at grocery stores nationwide

HP- The Surface Laptop Go 2

· Sleek, portable, and perfect for travel, the Surface Laptop Go 2 features a vibrant touchscreen and an improved HD camera.

· Easy to take everywhere at just 2 and a half pounds.

· While small, it doesn't compromise with more than 13 hours of battery life and a full-size keyboard with large, precision trackpad that lets you navigate, scroll, and select with ease.

· Microsoft Store can help you figure out which device is best for every type of student.

· Personal shopping appointments are free and connect you with product experts who can help you find the perfect tech for all your school needs.

· Product experts take the guesswork out of shopping, providing answers to all your questions in real-time, 7- days a week.

