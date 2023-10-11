Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Baby Steps 5K is spreading awareness for pregnancy and infant loss on Oct. 14

Posted at 12:43 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 12:43:50-04

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day is coming up on Sunday, October 15, but there's a special race coming up to honor and support families who've dealt with the devastating impact of miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant loss. The Baby Steps 5K is happening in Kalamazoo on October 14, and all families are invited.

Miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant loss are sad realities for many families in the United States and around the world. Through the Baby Steps 5k run/walk, the event is raising money for neonatal loss research as well as donating care packages to local loss moms in West Michigan.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. the race starts at 10 a.m. and a ceremony of remembrance at 11:30.

Medals will be given to the top three female finishers and the top three male finishers.

Register at runsignup.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book