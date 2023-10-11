Baby Steps 5K is spreading awareness for pregnancy and infant loss on Oct. 14

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day is coming up on Sunday, October 15, but there's a special race coming up to honor and support families who've dealt with the devastating impact of miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant loss. The Baby Steps 5K is happening in Kalamazoo on October 14, and all families are invited.

Miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant loss are sad realities for many families in the United States and around the world. Through the Baby Steps 5k run/walk, the event is raising money for neonatal loss research as well as donating care packages to local loss moms in West Michigan.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. the race starts at 10 a.m. and a ceremony of remembrance at 11:30.

Medals will be given to the top three female finishers and the top three male finishers.

Register at runsignup.com.