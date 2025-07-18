B The One For Someone: Sarah Lewakowski

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A lot can happen over a cup of coffee...

The Fox 17 Morning Mix has partnered with Biggby Coffee and i understand love heals to recognize individuals making a meaningful impact in the world of mental health through the "B The One For Someone" campaign.

For July, we're recognizing Sarah Lewakowski, Executive Director of Mosaic Counseling.

Sarah impacts thousands of people through her work by offering affordable, accessible counseling services to the community. Mosaic Counseling has provided their services across Ottawa and Kent counties among a panel of 270 therapists, matching each individual to care that is the best fit for their circumstances.

Watch the interview to hear Sarah's story and to learn more. To nominate someone for "B The One For Someone," email Vonnie at info@iunderstandloveheals.org.

