B The One: Biggby Coffee encourages conversations with families and children

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We are proud to continue a special partnership with BIGGBY Coffee called "B the One". Launched last year, this partnership recognizes people in the community who make a difference in showing up for those who need it.

Today, we are recognizing both Biggby Coffee and i understand founder Vonnie Woodrick.

Biggby Coffee offers 12 oz., caffeine-free kids drinks for just $.99. Beverage options include lemonades and steamed magic milk, but the prices also provide an opportunity for families to connect with their children this summer.

Concurrently, Vonnie has released a new edition of her book Marshmallow Clouds , a children's picture book that follows a child's grief journey. As grief is more than just loss through death, the book also includes activities and questions for both parents and kids to participate in.

Vonnie returned to the Morning Mix to share more about what it means to B The One and how you can purchase the book.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond for others in West Michigan, you can nominate them for BIGGBY's B The One program! Submit your nominations to Biggby of West MI on Facebook and Instagram.

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