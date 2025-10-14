B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in October!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverage options are available at BIGGBY COFFEE!

Pumpkin Lineup is Here!

We all know what fall means for coffee... Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at BIGGBY! There's more to the lineup—there's the NEW! White Pumpkin Latte (made with pumpkin spice and white lightning), the Sweet Foam Pumpkin Cold Brew (topped with fluffy sweet foam), and the delightful Chumpkin (a half chai, half pumpkin spice blend). Pair any of these with the decadent Pumpkin Muffin, made with real pumpkin and a dreamy cream cheese swirl!

Maple Bourbon Pecan Lineup

New this year is a flavor lineup that indulges in the cozy embrace of maple sweetness, bourbon-style richness, and nutty pecan notes! The NEW! Maple Bourbon Pecan Latte, or the NEW! MBP BIGGBY® Blast are sure to satisfy! Try the latte iced, hot, or as a sweet foam cold brew.

Fall Favorites Returning

Just in time for sweater weather, the Caramel Apple Cider is back on the menu! Available hot, iced, or frozen, this warm, cozy treat is the taste of autumn in a cup! Plus, try the NEW! CiderBerry Mocktail—a blend of Red Bull®, blackberry, raspberry, and apple cider.

The Maple Waffle Sandwich is also back! This golden Belgian-style waffle can be made with any Bragel® combination; we recommend the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese!

Friday Night (De)Lights!

Plus, every Friday Night, enjoy $5 20oz specialty drinks! A perfect way to celebrate the end of the week and for those football games.

Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle sample a few products in the lineup.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by visiting biggby.com or your local shop today!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok