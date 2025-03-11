B in the Know: What's new at Biggby in March

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Fox 17 Morning Mix wants you to "B" in the know of what new food and beverages are being served at Biggby.

March brings St. Patrick's Day and the Mint Chip Creme Freeze along with some special Birthday Confetti muffins to celebrate Biggby's 30th Birthday!

Mint Chip Creme Freeze

This blended, frozen drink combines the cool, invigorating taste of mint with the rich, satisfying flavor of chocolate, creating a delightful experience for the taste buds.

Sausage Cheddar Biscuit

Start your day right with a warm biscuit, melted cheddar, savory sausage, and a signature honey swirl.

Birthday Confetti Muffin

Join Biggby Coffee as they celebrate 30 years. A special celebratory muffin available throughout the month. Plus, on March 26th enjoy throwback pricing on Caramel Marvels for just 95 cents!

Irish Cream Lineup The popular seasonal favorites return, offering a touch of Irish magic.

Watch the video above to watch Todd and Michelle sample a few products in this lineup.

"B" in the Know of all these drinks, treats, and more by heading to biggby.com, or stop by your local shop today!

