AYA Youth Collective growing with new home for local youth facing challenges

It may not be "top of mind" for many of us, but the numbers are real. Many youth in our area are facing challenges like homelessness and are in need of support.

AYA Youth Collective offers that support. This organization steps up to provide resources and opportunities for those who need them. AYA supports hundreds of kids at their Drop-in Center and owns numerous homes to provide affordable housing for young people. They are currently in the middle of a new build that they shared the details about!

Besides providing a place to live, AYA Youth Collective focuses on building relationships, identifying valuable resources, and sharing the message with kids that safety comes from being accepted and celebrated as they are.

There are a couple of events including a golf outing and outdoor concert where you can get involved while having a great time. Watch our interview to learn more...