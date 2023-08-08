Award-winning Elvis tribute artist returns to Commission on Aging Fundraiser in Ionia

Award-winning Elvis tribute artist, Jake Slater, returns to Ionia for the Commission on Aging Fundraiser on August 13.

Jack Slater is an award-winning Elvis Tribute artist from Bellaire, MI. He performs around the United States and Canada and has competed in Elvis tribute competitions including: “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” preliminary rounds (Branson, MO and Tupelo, MS); “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition” (Memphis, TN); Branson Elvis Festival (Branson, MO); “Elvis Entertainers Network Championships” (Memphis, TN); “King of Saginaw” (Saginaw, MI); and “Windsor Elvis Festival” (Windsor, Ontario).

Jack Slater’s connection to the COA is the brainchild of Ionia’s local ‘Elvis Expert’, Linda Ciangi, and the “Elvis Girls’, with support from the Ionia County Commission on Aging.

The show will take place at Ionia Theater-205 W. Main St, downtown Ionia- at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. with a silent auction of Elvis collectibles.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Tickets are available at the Ionia Theatre box office, online at ionia-theatre.com, or at (616) 527-3860.

The goal of the Ionia County Commission on Aging is to strengthen the well-being of all Ionia County Senior Citizens and to be the cornerstone of support services for their continued independence.