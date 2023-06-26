Authors launch book about bravery and bison at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

Earlier today the two authors of a children's book about bravery were in front of the live versions of their book's main character. 'Bryson the Brave Bison' uses the personality traits of bison to teach kids about courage. It was co-written by Nate Davenport and Luke Freshwater who both joined us via Zoom this morning to share more about their work. Earlier this morning they were speaking and signing books at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park, with live bison in the background, for the launch of this new book. Zonderkidz published the book with illustrations by Richard Crowley.

Learn more about the book and where you can pick up a copy by watching the interview or visiting the book's website.