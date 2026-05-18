Author Nick Greene's latest release offers appreciation to the sport of soccer

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, and often a first team sport for children or quick game to pick up. Author Nick Greene's latest book How To Watch Soccer Like a Genius: What Architects, Paleoanthropologists, and Computer Scientists Reveal About the World's Game , takes a deeper dive in the game's history, development, gameplay, and cultural impact.

Nick consults a color theory expert, landscape historian, neuroscientist, civil engineer, and more to offer additional commentary, and whether you are the world's biggest follower of the sport or still learning the basics, by the end of the book, you too will know how to watch soccer like a genius.

The book retails for $28 and is available to purchase on Amazon.

Nick spoke with Todd and Michelle via Zoom to share more!

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