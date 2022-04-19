Author Maggie Murphy celebrates 10th anniversary of "Sara Dippity" with re-release

A popular children's book is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and the West Michigan author who wrote the book is re-releasing a special edition on April 23.

"Sara Dippity" is a heartwarming story about a child who finds peace while dealing with loss. Slowly using nature, she finds the peace she's searching for and starts her journey of healing.

The book was a mother and daughter collaboration. Maggie Murphy authored the story and her daughter Mary, who was in fifth grade at the time, contributed the illustrations. Ten years later, Murphy decided to release the book again with original sketches. She also gives an update on her daughter’s life and includes activity sheets to help readers deal with their own demanding situations.

Murphy is planning several events where readers can meet her and purchase a copy of the book. She is launching the book at the Hastings Public Library on April 23 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. where she will donate ten percent of sales to the library.

She'll also appear at the following dates and locations:

May 13 | Kellogg Community College |10 a.m.

May 14 | Rough Draft Coffee House, 42 Union St., Hillsdale |10 a.m.-12 p.m.

June 11| The Book Nook and Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague | 10 a.m.

The book is available at Barnes and Noble, The General Store in Hastings, and on Murphy's website. It's also available on Amazon as an eBook for $0.99.

For more information and to check out a list of upcoming events, go to CairnhillFarms.net/SaraDippity.