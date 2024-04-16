Author keeps great-great grandmother's legacy alive through "Titanic: Jessie and Lifeboat #9"

112 years ago, the Titanic struck an iceberg, broke apart, and sank to the bottom of the ocean, taking the lives of 1500 passengers and crew. 709 people survived that tragedy, a story that will continue to be shared through their experiences.

Michigan author Kelly Bortner is keeping the legacy of her great-great grandmother alive, as she was one of those survivors, through a new book, "Titanic: Jessie and Lifeboat Number 9 The Untold Story."

Bortner joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share more about what the book is about, and how it covers her grandmother's life before, during, and after the Titanic sinking.

Bortner will be appearing at Schuler Books on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a presentation, Q&A, and book signing.

She will also appear at Books and Mortar from 4 t o 6 p.m. on April 18