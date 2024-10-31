Watch Now
Author Julie Rathsack shares local ghost story: The Spirit of Mortimer Perrin

Author Julie Rathsack has led ghost tours for a decade in West Michigan and has written a book about the stories
Posted

Digging up those old stories that every city seems to have is a passion for author Julie Rathsack. She has led ghost tours for over a decade in West Michigan, is co-author of “Ghosts of Grand Rapids,” and her own book “A Haunted History of Grand Rapids.”

So she was the perfect Halloween guest to share a good ghost story...

Check out the "Spirit of Mortimer Perrin" and learn more about her book and in-person tours at GhostsOfGrandRapids.com.

