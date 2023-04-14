Author Jeneva Rose coming to Grand Rapids for national book tour, "You Shouldn't Have Come Here"

USA Today and #1 Amazon bestselling author Jeneva Rose will be making the first stop on her six-city national book tour in Grand Rapids for her latest psychological thriller, "You Shouldn't Have Come Here."

Jeneva rose to BookTok fame sharing viral videos about how her husband is a serial killer, trolling a hater with killer comebacks in her #ScottSaga, and her fantastic goose sweatshirts.

Rose will be making her first stop of her book tour in Grand Rapids at Schuler Bookson April 24.

Jeneva’s previous books The Perfect Marriage and One of Us Is Dead made her a USA Today and Amazon #1 bestselling author.

For more info, visitjenevarose.com/events.