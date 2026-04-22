Author Graci Harkema to visit Grand Rapids Art Museum

Graci Harkema was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo amid civil unrest in a mud hut, arriving to the United States as a toddler. Her story of identity and resilience has been documented in her book RISING: From a Mud Hut to the Boardroom - and Back Again , and a special exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) brings conversation and inclusivity to the forefront as Graci shares her life journey in tandem with the GRAM's current exhibition, "As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic".

"As We Rise" is a photography exhibit with over 100 photographs documenting Black life across the globe through different eras of time. The exhibit closes Sunday, April 26.

"RISING: A Conversation with Graci Harkema" will take place Thursday, April 23 in the auditorium of the GRAM at 6 P.M. Doors will be open at 5 P.M. for attendees to view "As We Rise" before the conversation begins. The event is expected to finish by 8 P.M. It is free to attend, although registration is encouraged online.

Graci and Director and CEO of the GRAM, Cindy Foley, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit artmuseumgr.org for more information and to reserve your seat.

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