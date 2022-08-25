Author Christopher Cosmos discusses new book, "Once We Were Here", and how it's connected to West Michigan

Historical fiction about World War II is nothing new, but when told as a love story set mostly in Greece, that's a twist on a classic storyline written by West Michigan author Christopher Cosmos.

Cosmos joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about his new book, "Once We Were Here," and how the story has ties to Grand Haven.

"Once We Were Here" is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook. The paperback release will be on September 6.

To learn more about Cosmo's work, visit christophercosmos.com.