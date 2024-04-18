Author Angeline Boulley changing the Native American narrative one novel at a time

Michigan has a rich, indigenous history in Michigan, and across the country. Yet, people have to search hard to find stories that focus on Native Americans.

Author Angeline Boulley is changing the narrative one book at a time, targeting young readers, but appealing to everyone. She joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about her debut novel, Firekeeper's Daughter, a gripping thriller layered with a rich exploration of the modern Native experience, a reckoning of current and historical injustices, and a powerful celebration of community.

Boulley will also be at the following locations for a special event focused on her book:

