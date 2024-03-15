Author Ally Fallon releases "Write Your Story," encouraging readers to be the heroes of their own story

Everyone has a story to tell. Putting pen to paper to record or share that story may seem daunting. Still, it can lead to a better understanding of ourselves, make us more interesting, and give us the responsibility to decide how the stories finish.

Allison Fallon is an author, ghostwriter, and writing coach, who is releasing a book called "Write Your Story: A Simple Formula to Understand Yourself, Your Story, and Your Purpose in the World."

In "Write Your Story: A Simple Formula to Understand Yourself, Your Story and Your Purpose in the World," Fallon guides the reader through an 8-step framework that anyone can use to tell a more interesting story and begin to make meaning. Fallon invites her readers to take the courageous step to write their story. When people believe that they are the authors of their stories, it gives them the personal responsibility to decide how stories finish.

Throughout the book, Fallon shares her transformation and the power of writing her own stories. After leaving a toxic marriage, unsure how she would pay her mortgage she felt a pull to a local coffee shop where she began to write her story. Once she started to do that, empowering herself to become the hero of her story, her life began to change.

Ally Fallon joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to share her story, and why she encourages people to share their own through storytelling.