Author Alejandra Olivia hosting open discussion on immigration through her book, "Rivermouth"

Head to Schuler Books on July 31 to learn about the immigrant journey from beginning to end.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Jul 23, 2024

With election season in full swing, there is a lot of talk about immigration from different angles. But a perspective that can often get lost is that of the humans seeking asylum, escaping horrific situations, and risking their lives to find a safe place for themselves and their families.

Schuler Books is hosting a special event with author Alejandra Olivia, author of "Rivermouth: A Chronicle of Language, Faith, and Migration," to discuss her book and other conversations about immigration.

"Rivermouth" examines the immigrant journey from beginning to end, through a personal, human-centric account of our system, how broken it is, and how it fails us. In this powerful and deeply felt memoir of translation, storytelling, and borders, Alejandra Oliva, a Mexican American translator and immigrant justice activist, offers a powerful chronicle of her experience interpreting at the US-Mexico border.

The event will take place on July 31 at 6:30 p.m. Register for the event here.

