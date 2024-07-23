Author Alejandra Olivia hosting open discussion on immigration through her book, "Rivermouth"

With election season in full swing, there is a lot of talk about immigration from different angles. But a perspective that can often get lost is that of the humans seeking asylum, escaping horrific situations, and risking their lives to find a safe place for themselves and their families.

Schuler Books is hosting a special event with author Alejandra Olivia, author of "Rivermouth: A Chronicle of Language, Faith, and Migration," to discuss her book and other conversations about immigration.

"Rivermouth" examines the immigrant journey from beginning to end, through a personal, human-centric account of our system, how broken it is, and how it fails us. In this powerful and deeply felt memoir of translation, storytelling, and borders, Alejandra Oliva, a Mexican American translator and immigrant justice activist, offers a powerful chronicle of her experience interpreting at the US-Mexico border.

The event will take place on July 31 at 6:30 p.m. Register for the event here.

