Atucún Heritage Cacao wins international competition, shares story behind creations

There is chocolate, and then there is gourmet chocolate: artisan, handcrafted, and sustainably sourced. Michigan, interestingly enough is home to a lot of these tree-to-bar chocolatiers, including one that recently won the silver medal at the 2023 International Chocolate Awards.

AJ Paschika, marketer at Atucún Heritage Cacao, and Jon Baily, the co-owner of The Lantern Coffee Bar, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about their recent victory, and how they source the chocolate to create their sweet confections.

