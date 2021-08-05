Watch
Atelier Dance Company accepting video auditions for dancers

Atelier Dance Company releases show and audition dates
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 05, 2021
Atelier Dance Company is performing a casting call for dancers of all styles and genres.

Atelier Dance Company’s purpose is to create a space for classically trained adult dancers who miss creating and performing with other artists.

The space created is for dancers to collaborate, create, and perform thought-provoking and entertaining contemporary choreography. Dancers can express their creativity and fill their artistic void with like-minded and passionate dancers in the Grand Rapids area.

Atelier Dance Company is accepting video auditions through their Facebook page.

To learn more, visit atelierdanceco.com or call (616)-335-1266.

