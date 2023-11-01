At Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, have fun where it's always 82 degrees

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Splash Away Hunger is back for 2023. On November 14 and 15, for every three non-perishable food items you donate, you can purchase a Day Pass for just $5. All food items will be donated to the Isabella Community Soup Kitchen.

Splash Away Hunger Day Passes can't be purchased in advance and must be used on the purchase date. For questions, call the front desk at 989-817-4801.

On November 17 and 18, Lil' Deer Camp is back! On the 17th there will be crafts and activities from 4 to 7 p.m. then from 5 to 6 p.m. there will be goody bags for mom and trail treats. There will also be caricature drawings happening from 6 to 9 p.m. On the 18th enjoy the same activities, but there will also be face painting and balloon twisting.

There are even more add-ons you can enjoy when staying in a room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. With the birthday add-on, you can get candy, a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a card from Gizi. Or, you can get a fresh cookie and milk delivered directly to your room with the Cookie-Monster add-on. Get both of these specials by calling g

(989)-817-4825.

College students can now get a special day pass for the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. It's just $12 per person on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 989-817-4801 and ask for the College Student Day Pass special, and have a student ID upon arrival.

Here's a great option for those who need a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider the retreat at Soaring Eagle. This place features European design influences and bold colors. It offers unlimited flexibility with one, two, and three-bedroom options which include a kitchen and living areas. Walk out the door and you're right in the middle of Soaring Eagle; the hotel is across the street from The Retreat, and the casino is less than two miles away.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.