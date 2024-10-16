Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Assist families impacted by Hurricane Helene by participating in Stuff The Semi

Donations will be accepted until October 19
Posted
and last updated

The recent devastating hurricanes have impacted millions of people from Florida northward, displacing families, cutting power, and damaging or destroying homes. The recovery work continues, and West Michigan can help make a difference by donating to SpartanNash's Stuff The Semi.

SpartanNash has partnered with Classic Rock 97 LAV and The American Red Cross to help the victims of Hurricane Helene. They are collecting donations of indiviually wrapped snacks— things that can easily be handed out to people— like granola bars, crackers, chips, juice boxes, apple sauce pouches, and more.

Donations will be collected until Saturday, October 19 at the Family Fare in Allendale, the D&W in Grand Haven, and at Forest Hills Foods.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.