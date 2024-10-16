Assist families impacted by Hurricane Helene by participating in Stuff The Semi

The recent devastating hurricanes have impacted millions of people from Florida northward, displacing families, cutting power, and damaging or destroying homes. The recovery work continues, and West Michigan can help make a difference by donating to SpartanNash's Stuff The Semi.

SpartanNash has partnered with Classic Rock 97 LAV and The American Red Cross to help the victims of Hurricane Helene. They are collecting donations of indiviually wrapped snacks— things that can easily be handed out to people— like granola bars, crackers, chips, juice boxes, apple sauce pouches, and more.

Donations will be collected until Saturday, October 19 at the Family Fare in Allendale, the D&W in Grand Haven, and at Forest Hills Foods.

