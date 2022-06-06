Asian-Pacific Festival brings culture to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend

Downtown Grand Rapids will be filled with references and events related to Asian and Pacific Islander culture this weekend during the sixth annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival on June 10 and 11.

This two-day event aims to celebrate the Pacific Islander and Asian American communities in the West Michigan area.

The festival will feature cultural performances, demonstrations, youth activities, a marketplace, Asian food trucks/booths, and much more.

Other events include morning yoga, a cultural fashion show, and a Bollywood dance.

Click here for a complete list of scheduled events or volunteer at the festival.