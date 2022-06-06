Watch
Asian-Pacific Festival brings culture to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend

Asian-Pacific Festival brings culture to GR on June 10 & 11
Downtown Grand Rapids will be filled with references and events related to Asian and Pacific Islander culture this weekend during the sixth annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival on June 10 and 11.

This two-day event aims to celebrate the Pacific Islander and Asian American communities in the West Michigan area.

The festival will feature cultural performances, demonstrations, youth activities, a marketplace, Asian food trucks/booths, and much more.

Other events include morning yoga, a cultural fashion show, and a Bollywood dance.

Click here for a complete list of scheduled events or volunteer at the festival.

