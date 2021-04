If you loved Paint-By-Numbers as a kid, you are in luck!

ArtXchangeGR is hosting "The People's Paint by Number" from April 30-July 31 in the parking lot of The B.O.B, 20 Monroe NW along with Mobile GR Parking Services, 50 Ottawa. You are encouraged to add your artistic flair to the large outdoor canvass. This is absolutely free! Just stop by the installation sites, grab a marker and start coloring!