ArtPrize returning to Grand Rapids, expanding to four weekends

Grand Rapids is the home of ArtPrize, an international art competition where pieces are displayed in various locations across the city. From paintings to sculptures and every medium in between, the city turns into a living gallery for both locals and tourists alike.

ArtPrize returns this year and expanding from two weekends to four weekends: September 18 through October 3, with preview week running September 12 through 17. Themed weekends are on the line for this year's expansion, including dance, music, visual arts, and fashion.

There are still ways to get involved in this year's festivities, including volunteering and donating to support artists, venues, and more. ArtPrize Deputy Director Coleman Brook Sr. visited the Morning Mix to talk about what's in store for ArtPrize this fall!

Visit artprize.org for more information, including ways to volunteer and donate. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

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