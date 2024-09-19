ArtPrize + Merchants and Makers Markets continue with more vendors and artists

The second of three special Makers Markets in collaboration with ArtPrize is coming to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend, and there will be dozens of different artists to check out.

At 555 Monroe NW, shop at over 100 local makers' and artists’ booths, while enjoying delicacies from local food trucks and live music.

The ArtPrize + Merchants and Makers Makers Market is taking place on September 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com.

