ArtPrize + Merchants and Makers hosting Makers Markets all three weekends

ArtPrize officially begins on September 12, and there are wonderful events surrounding ArtPrize that make art accessible for all. Merchants and Makers are part of the huge art celebration, bringing local artisans together with unique pieces through their weekend Makers Markets.

The ArtPrize + Merchants and Makers Makers Market is taking place on all three Saturdays of ArtPrize this year: September 14, 21, and 28 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

At 555 Monroe NW, shop at over 100 local makers' and artists’ booths, while enjoying delicacies from local food trucks and live music.

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com.

