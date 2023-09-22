ArtPrize and Schuler Books are teaming up to host a bookfair on Saturday

It's a book fair just like the ones you remember from school, Schuler Books and ArtPrize have partnered up to bring anArtPrize Book Fairto downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday, September 23.

The event will feature twelve local authors signing their books, as well as fun art and gift items.

Featured authors at this event include:



Christopher Cosmos (Historical Fiction)

Elizabeth Cosmos (Picture Book)

Kristin Kobes Du Mez (Poli Sci)

Sonia Hartl (Romance)

Caitlin Horrocks (Fiction)

W. Todd Kaneko (Poetry)

Christopher Kemp (Science)

Tim Kleyn (Picture Book)

Cathy LaPointe Blundy (Poetry)

A.R. Moxon (Scifi)

Oindrila Mukherjee (Fiction)

Lindsay Smith Zrull (YA)

The book fair will take place at 2 Fulton West from noon to 5 p.m.