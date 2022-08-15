Artists will literally "paint the town" during Color the Creek festival Aug. 15-20

A week-long festival is coming to Battle Creek, where passersby can watch as artists literally paint the town.

Color the Creek will feature local artists painting beautiful, colorful, and vibrant murals on buildings throughout Battle Creek.

Since 2016, Color the Creek has collaborated with local, regional, and national artists to produce over 40 murals in neighborhoods spread across the city.

Color the Creek will take place August 15-20 throughout the community of Battle Creek. Youth Day will take place at Mill Race Park while the banner unveiling will take place at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation headquarters.

To learn more, visit colorthecreek.com.