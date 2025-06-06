Artists adorn Adirondack chairs for Shelby's Chair-ity Trail

Imagine ArtPrize on a smaller, seatable scale! St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Shelby is launching their CHAIR-ity Trail fundraiser, featuring one Adirondack chair at a time.

Each chair is decorated by local artists and volunteers, featuring unique individual designs. These chairs will be placed across Shelby and Lakeshore businesses from June 8 through August 15. Visitors can approach the chairs, read about the artist and history, and scan a QR code at any of their locations to access an interactive CHAIR-ity Trail map.

Visitors can take photos and vote for their favorite chairs throughout the summer, with an auction happening August 16. All chairs from the CHAIR-ity Trail will be auctioned off, and proceeds will benefit The Ladder Community Center.

Please be advised that these chairs are for display only and are not for lounging until after they have been auctioned off.

CHAIR-ity Trail Coordinator Judy Overway, and St. Stephens Outreach Committee member Frank Blaauw joined Todd and Michelle on the Fox 17 All Seasons Living Patio to learn more about the fundraiser and take a look at some of the chairs featured.

For more information, visit ststephensshelby.org. You can also find the event on Facebook.

