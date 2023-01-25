Artist applications are now open for the Grand Haven Art Festival

With more than 60 years of history, the Grand Haven Art Festival returns to the downtown area in June. Even though the festival is months away, the planning starts now in the winter months, making sure the event is full of talented creators working with a variety of mediums.

The Grand Haven Art Festival is a juried fine art show, meaning that every artist invited has been reviewed by a panel of artists in the community to ensure that each individual component of the artwork has been made by hand.

The festival is looking for around 85 artists, both local and national, to help transform Washington Avenue in downtown Grand Haven into an outdoor art gallery. Interested artists have until February 15 to apply to be part of the festival on Zapplication.org.

In addition to the festival highlighting the country's best handmade artists, there will also be activities for the kids, food, drinks, and more.

The Grand Haven Art Festival will take place June 23 – 25.

Learn more about the festival and qualifications to apply as an artist at grandhavenchamber.org.

Also, stay up to date on festival events by following them on Facebook and Instagram.