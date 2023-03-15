Art in Bloom returns to Grand Rapids Art Museum this spring

Art comes in so many different forms beyond pictures on a canvas. Just in time for spring, Art in Bloom is coming back to the Grand Rapids Art Museum for one weekend to showcase the combined beauty of art and floral design.

During the one-weekend-only event, visitors are invited to explore the galleries and view floral designs inspired by artwork from the Museum’s permanent collection.

Art in Bloom will feature 13 works from the museum's collection, including works spanning a wide range of media from sculpture to mixed media and design. Visitors can look at all the floral arrangements over the weekend and vote for their favorite to win the Public Vote Award.

Admission to the three-day exhibition is accompanied by floral-themed programming for all ages, including gallery chats, drop-in paper flower artmaking workshops, a wine and jazz lounge, and a classical concert.

Art in Bloom will take place March 24 – 26.