Art In Bloom returns to Grand Rapids Art Museum for one weekend

Art In Bloom is returning to the Grand Rapids Art Museum for one weekend only. From March 19-21, visitors are invited to explore the galleries and view floral designs inspired by artwork from the museum's permanent collection.

Art in Bloom highlights the creativity of West Michigan’s most talented floral designers. The arrangements will be presented alongside the artwork in GRAM’s third-level galleries, where guests can cast their vote for their favorite floral arrangement for the selection of the Public Vote Winner.

The 2021 line-up features 15 floral designers and their interpretation of 15 works from the Museum’s collection, with artwork spanning a wide range of painting, sculpture, mixed-media, and design.

The three-day exhibition and competition include a floral-focused schedule of in-person and virtual offerings.

Art in Bloom entries will be eligible for two awards: The Public Vote Award and Juried Award. A panel comprised of floral and art experts from the Grand Rapids community will select the Juried Award Winner, which will be announced on Friday, March 22 at 2 pm.

Here is the complete schedule for Art In Bloom:

Friday, March 19

Public Hours: 12 – 6 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Juried Winner Announcements: 2 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live

Saturday, March 20

Member Hours: 10 am – 12 pm, Level 3

Public Hours: 12 – 6 pm, Level 3

Floral-themed Gallery Chats: 1– 3 pm, Level 2

Drop-in Studio: Flower Making: 12 – 6 pm, Cook Auditorium

Floral Design Demonstration with Fleurology Designs: 4:30 – 5 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live

Sunday, March 21

Member Hours: 10 am – 12 pm, Level 3

Public Hours: 12– 6 pm, Level 3

Public Voting Closes: 1:30 pm

Public Vote Winner Announcement: 2 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live

To learn more about Art In Bloom, visit artmuseumgr.org.