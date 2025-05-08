Aria Ensemble to perform a "Celebration of Song" spring concert

The Grand Rapids-based women's choir, Aria Ensemble, will host their spring concert this weekend. The theme of the concert is "A Celebration of Song".

A Celebration of Song will feature musicality of Misa Criolla and Little Jazz Mass. A variety of instruments will be accompanying the choir.

The concert will be Saturday, May 10 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, located at 423 First Street in Grand Rapids.

The performance will begin at 6 P.M., with a reception to follow. The event is free to attend.

Choir Director Dr. Monique Salinas and ensemble member Bell Bohl-Brown visited the Mix to talk about the choir, as well as details of the upcoming concert.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

