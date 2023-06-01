Applications are open for KCAD’s Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio

The youth are the future, and there are so many young people who have wonderful ideas that will change the community. Now they have an opportunity to foster that fire, meet other teens, and make some money along the way with KCAD's Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio.

The Collaborative Studio is a free two-week summer workshop that gives high school students the chance to collaboratively learn design thinking and creative problem-solving strategies and employ them to envision solutions to real-world challenges faced by people in their own communities.

In the program, participants build skills, knowledge, experience, and professional connections that expand career opportunities and inspire them to become actively engaged with their communities. It will also provide students with an opportunity to address pressing environmental and social issues including renewable energy, waste management, social justice, and biodiversity conservation.

Students will receive a $500 stipend, plus letters of recommendation for college/internships and portfolio-quality design work.

The program will take place July 24 through August 4. Applications are being accepted now through June 26.