Animal Flow: a floor-based workout to relieve stress

For those still more comfortable with an at-home workout, there's a new fitness routine with the goal to relieve stress called "Animal Flow."

Mike Fitch, the creator of Animal Flow, gives a demonstration.

Animal Flow is a great stress reliever as the floor-based movements allow you to feel more grounded and release tension in specific areas of the body, such as the wrist and shoulders.

It also helps to promote flexibility in tight muscle joints, which prevents injury. In this time where many are working from home and very stagnant, it's important to stretch tight muscles and joints to avoid injury.

Animal Flow fills a gap in many men’s fitness routines, which is within mobility training. The range of movements enables the user to acquire greater coordination, body awareness, endurance, stability, mobility, and strength, especially in the core. Consistent practice leads to more efficient and powerful movements.

Animal Flow’s movements and teaching methods can be modified for children of different ages and development stages. It’s great for kids as it encourages movement and can be practiced with the family as a fun bonding activity! It’s great for young athletes to promote better mobility and coordination.

Animal Flow users can interact with the community by participating in their Online Workshops and/or Mentorships. Just visit animalflow.com and follow them on Instagram.