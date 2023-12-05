Andy Larson Memorial Concert honors the memory of 14-year-old member

The Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys is holding its first Biennial Andy Larson Memorial Concert, honoring the memory of one of its members.

14-year-old Andy Larson was killed in a car crash in 2018, a valuable member of the choir and talented musician taken from the world far too soon.

The concert will feature Will Liverman in a recital with the Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys. Liverman is a Grammy Award-winning baritone Will Liverman is the 2022 recipient of the Metropolitan Opera's 2022 Beverly Sill Artist Award.

The concert is sold out, however, stay up to date on future events by visiting grcmb.org.