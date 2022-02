One of Leigh Ann's favorite guests over the years has been Anderson and Girls Farms. Her son has had quite a few memorable trips there, and they're joining the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to say farewell to Leigh Ann, and let us know what's new on the farm.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

For more information, visit andersonandgirls.com or call (989) 831-4228.

Don't forget to follow them on Facebook to stay updated on upcoming events.