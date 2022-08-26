Anderson and Girls Orchard offers an exotic petting zoo, apple picking, and more family-fun this fall

Most kids are back in school, the summer days are coming to a close, and the days are getting shorter as September creeps around the corner. There is an upside to all this, Fall is coming!

Autumn brings so many activities the whole family can enjoy, like taking a trip up to Anderson and Girls Orchards! Families at this free petting zoo and orchard can enjoy their exotic animals, pick apples, eat some yummy pastries, and much more.

Don't believe us? Michelle Dunaway from the Fox 17 Morning Mix took a trip up to Stanton to see everything Anderson and Girls has to offer this upcoming season.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

For more information, visit andersonandgirls.com or call (989) 831-4228.

Don't forget to follow them on Facebook to stay updated on upcoming events.

This segment is sponsored by Anderson and Girls Orchards.