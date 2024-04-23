Watch Now
An Intimate Interview with David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 13:58:45-04

One of the biggest musical forces of the 21st century is coming to Kalamazoo. An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee is coming to Miller Auditorium on May 3.

David Foster is a 16-time Grammy award-winning writer and producer performing four decades of hit songs along with his wife, Katharine McPhee.

Executive producer Andrea Shaner spoke with the duo to find out more about the show and what it's like being on the road together.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee will be at Miller Auditorium on May 3 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $46 and can be purchased at millerauditorium.com.

